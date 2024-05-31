Vital NH-6 in Meghalaya Opens for Movement of Light Vehicles

National Highway-6, the arterial road that connects Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, has been partially opened for the movement of light vehicles on Friday.
Reportedly, vehicular movement on NH-6 in Meghalaya’s Lumshnong was halted following a massive landslide on Thursday. The landslide reportedly caused by severe soil and water erosion, affected the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati route, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and disrupting communication links.
Following concerted efforts, authorities have temporarily reopened the road to small vehicles today. The East Jaintia Hills district administration is actively engaged in ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic amidst challenging circumstances.
However, the movement of heavy vehicles has not been permitted as of now, sources informed.
According to sources, a significant portion of the road has been washed away by the heavy water flow, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and disrupting communication links to the neighboring states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.