What Happened to MRSSA 2020? CoMSO Demands Answers from M'laya Govt

Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) staged a high-voltage protest outside the Main Secretariat in Shillong on Friday, demanding urgent action on three key issues — the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in all districts, and the immediate enforcement of the Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Shouting slogans for the immediate enforcement of the ILP in Meghalaya, protesters briefly intersected with the convoy of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, intensifying the atmosphere outside the Secretariat.

The protest soon escalated into a standoff after a magistrate approached the group, arguing that CoMSO lacked official permission to protest at the Secretariat and suggesting a shift to Malki Ground. However, CoMSO leaders firmly rejected the proposal.

“We won’t make an impact by protesting in a park,” said CoMSO leader Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, explaining that the location was symbolic — a direct challenge to the government’s inaction. He reminded that the Meghalaya Assembly passed a resolution back in 2019 urging the Centre to implement ILP, but nearly six years have passed with no response.

CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem urged authorities to allow the protest to continue until 4 PM. But tensions rose when a Deputy Superintendent of Police warned that protesters had five minutes to disperse or face forcible eviction. To avoid confrontation, CoMSO eventually called off the protest peacefully.

Citing Rising Crime, CoMSO Demands ILP Implementation

Highlighting the urgent need for ILP, Synrem referred to the recent sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, allegedly orchestrated by outsiders. He questioned how non-residents like Sonam — the main accused — were able to enter and exit the state without any checks.

“If ILP were in place, she would have had to register her name, address, and travel plans. This would have made it harder for her to flee,” Synrem pointed out, emphasizing that the lack of ILP is compromising the state’s security.

He also mentioned a recent ATM robbery in Mawkriah, reportedly committed by outsiders, as another sign of how unchecked migration is fuelling crime in Meghalaya.

MRSSA and Migrant Workers Bill Left in Cold Storage

Synrem strongly criticized the government for its silence on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2020, which the Union Home Ministry returned without further consultation. He described the MRSSA as a vital tool with ILP-like provisions to safeguard indigenous communities from illegal immigration.

The CoMSO chief also lashed out at the state for failing to form SITs to identify and deport illegal immigrants, a move already undertaken by neighboring Assam in compliance with central directives.

Adding to the list of grievances, he condemned the government’s delay in implementing the Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024, calling it a necessary measure to protect Meghalaya from unchecked influx.

Why ILP, SITs, and MRSSA Matter to Meghalaya

As Meghalaya grapples with rising crimes linked to non-residents and growing concerns over illegal immigration, activists believe that enforcing ILP, strengthening migrant registration laws, and forming district-level SITs could be crucial for safeguarding local identity and maintaining law and order.

