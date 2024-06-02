Wild Mushroom Poisoning Claims Lives of Three Minors in Meghalaya

Three minor children tragically lost their lives after ingesting poisonous wild mushrooms in Saphai village, located in the Laskein C&RD Block of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, on June 1.
As per Chemphang Syrti, the Superintendent of Police for West Jaintia Hills, three families in the village were affected by the consumption of the toxic mushrooms. Promptly, they were transported to the Moth Community Health (MCH) hospital in Jowai for immediate medical attention.
As per reports, the minors who succumbed to the poisoning were all from the same family. Their mother, Jumonlang Suchiang (43), and a 10-month-old son are presently in critical condition at NEIGRIHMS.
Members of another affected family, Ribaitki Shadap, Shanmi Shadap, and Sah Shadap, are undergoing treatment at the MCH Hospital in Jowai.
The third affected family, comprising Over Sutnga, Anna Suchiang, and Niwanshwa Kanai, has also been admitted to the MCH hospital.
Local authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident and have urged residents to exercise utmost caution when gathering wild mushrooms, as certain varieties can be highly toxic and pose severe health risks, including fatalities.