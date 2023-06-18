Miscreants Torch House in Manipur’s Langol, Security Forces Deployed

On Friday night, an office of the ruling BJP in Manipur’s Thongju was reportedly vandalized by an irate mob. The mob allegedly stormed the office and vandalized the place by tearing down posters and destroying the furniture.

The incident was reported at BJP's Head Office of Thongju Assembly Constituency BJP located at Khongman Okram Chuthek. The mob tried to burn the BJP Mandal office, however after a hot argument with the localities, the mob receded from their attempt.