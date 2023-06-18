Miscreants Torch House in Manipur’s Langol, Security Forces Deployed

Yet another incident of vandalism has been reported from violence-hit Manipur, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per sources, unidentified miscreants vandalized and torched one house at Langol. The incident took place near the Shija Hospital at Langol Hills.
Meanwhile, security forces arrived at the spot immediately being informed about the incident. The miscreants fled from the spot after the arrival of the arrival of the security forces. As per reports, the security forces had to use tear gas shelling to bring the situation under control.
On Friday night, an office of the ruling BJP in Manipur’s Thongju was reportedly vandalized by an irate mob. The mob allegedly stormed the office and vandalized the place by tearing down posters and destroying the furniture.
The incident was reported at BJP's Head Office of Thongju Assembly Constituency BJP located at Khongman Okram Chuthek. The mob tried to burn the BJP Mandal office, however after a hot argument with the localities, the mob receded from their attempt.