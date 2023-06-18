Schools to Resume in Violence-Hit Manipur from June 21

The Manipur Government has decided to resume normal classes in all schools from June 21.
The Directorate of School Education, Manipur issued an order regarding this on Friday. The notice directed all Zonal Education officers under the department of school education to take necessary actions.
The order read, “Normal classes of all schools in the state will resume from the 21st June, 2023 (Wednesday). In this regard, all Zonal Education Offices under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to take up necessary actions accordingly.”
Meanwhile, the notification also said that after June 21, the classes for the remaining standards up to college level will be resumed in a phased manner considering the law and order situation in the state.
Offline classes at Churachandpur Medical College are slated to begin on June 19 (Monday).
On Friday night, an office of the ruling BJP in Manipur’s Thongju was reportedly vandalized by an irate mob. The mob allegedly stormed the office and vandalized the place by tearing down posters and destroying the furniture.
The incident was reported at BJP's Head Office of Thongju Assembly Constituency BJP located at Khongman Okram Chuthek. The mob tried to burn the BJP Mandal office, however after a hot argument with the localities, the mob receded from their attempt.