Missing Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya; Wife Remains Untraceable

In a tragic turn of events, the body of the man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing along with his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was recovered on Monday, reports said. The search for his wife is still ongoing.

Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Sonam had travelled to Sohra (Cherrapunji) in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on May 20, just days after their wedding on May 11. The couple was last in contact with their families on May 23, and their phones have been switched off since May 24.

According to police officials in Indore, Raja’s body was identified by his brother, Vipin Raghuwanshi, after being recovered by the Meghalaya police. Further details surrounding the cause and time of death are awaited pending the post-mortem examination.

Their rented scooter was later found abandoned near the Osara Hills in the Sohra Rim area — a location described by authorities as unsafe and remote. Two of the couple’s bags were also recovered from a nearby gorge, prompting fears of foul play.

The couple's sudden disappearance has raised suspicions. Earlier, Raja's brother Sachin Raghuwanshi had expressed concerns of a possible abduction, even urging for army deployment to aid in the search. He had also suggested the involvement of local hotel staff, guides, and two-wheeler rental operators in the area.

The family, which runs a transport business in Indore, remains in distress as the search for Sonam continues. Authorities have yet to find any leads regarding her whereabouts.

