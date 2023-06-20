Missing Minor Boy’s Body Recovered from Byrnihat River

The body of the minor boy who went missing in the Byrnihat River in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district has been recovered.
It may be mentioned that, the minor boy, identified as Ashraful Alam, went missing while taking a bath in Byrnihat River earlier on Tuesday.
His body was traced after continuous search operations launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the river.
Sources said that the minor boy was swept away by strong currents triggered by incessant rain while taking a bath in the river earlier today. Alam was a student of class 3.
In a similar incident, the body of a youth who accidentally drowned while fishing in Boko under was recovered from the Singra River on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Rabha whose body was found floating in the river by the locals, sources informed. It has come to the fore that Rabha drowned on Sunday night while he was fishing in the river located in Boko.