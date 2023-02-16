Assam Rifles Recover Arms, Ammunition From Temporary Hut In Mizoram

The Mizoram Police on Thursday said that they have recovered arms and ammunition from the Zawngling area of the state's Saiha district in a joint operation with Assam Rifles.

In an Official statement from the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR], the police said that the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered war-like stores, Country-made Weapons in the General area Zawngling, Saiha district on Tuesday (February 14).

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered War like stores Country made Weapon in Gen area Zawngling, Saiha district on 14 February 2023," the statement said mentioning that the recovery was made after the forces acted on a specific input about the presence of a cache of war like stores.

The officials said that the forces have recovered two bore guns, one chinese pistol, and one .22 rifle from an uninhabited small temporary hut in Zawngling.

These weapons were later handed over to the Tuipang Police Station on Wednesday for legal proceedings.

"Ongoing smuggling of war like store is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles, rightly Christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," it added.

On Wednesday, the officials informed that the Assam Rifles troops recovered 65 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 lakhs at Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district, while on its previous day, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Customs Department recovered the foreign-origin cigarettes.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles said, "Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on 14 Feb, in a joint operation with Customs Department recovered 65 Cases of Foreign origin Cigarettes worth Rs 97.5 Lakhs at Zokhawthar, Champhai Dist, Mizoram."

Notably, on February 13, the troops of Assam Rifles recovered 780 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore in the general area of Melbuk crossing in Mizoram's Champhai district.

(With Inputs from ANI)