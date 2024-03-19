Mizoram Authorities Crack Down on Illicit Activities, Seize Cache of Arms and Explosives

In a significant development, Mizoram witnesses a major crackdown on illicit activities, with law enforcement agencies seizing a cache of arms and detonators in separate operations. The Mizoram Reserve Police and Assam Rifles spearheaded the successful raids in Champhai district, resulting in significant apprehensions and the confiscation of explosive materials.
According to Mizoram authorities, intelligence inputs led to the interception of a Tata pickup truck suspected of transporting contraband. Upon inspection, law enforcement discovered a staggering 1,983 kilograms of gelatin sticks hidden in the vehicle. The confiscated explosives, valued at 7,179,000 INR, were believed to be destined for nefarious activities within the state.
The drivers of the intercepted vehicle, identified as B. Lianchhangha and R. Malcham Thara, were promptly detained by authorities. Their swift apprehension underscores the commitment of law enforcement to curb illegal activities and maintain public safety.
In a parallel operation, joint efforts by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Reserve Police led to the seizure of 14,084 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 110 detonators. The explosives were concealed in a scooter, purportedly intended for delivery to an undisclosed recipient. Authorities swiftly detained the suspects, identified as Bikram and Ramtha Juwali, signaling a decisive blow against potential threats to security.
The arrests of the accused, Bikram and Ramtha Juwali, who reside in the state of Tripura, were made possible through the coordinated efforts of Mizoram law enforcement. The detained couple's involvement in illicit activities, particularly in the procurement and transportation of explosives, underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in combating organized crime and maintaining public safety.
The successful operations in Mizoram serve as a testament to the vigilance and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in thwarting potential threats and preserving peace and security in the region.