Mizoram: Rs 17,076 Crore Budget Tabled; Focus on Healthcare, Infra

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state’s gross annual Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, pegging it at Rs 17,076.92 crore without proposing any new taxes or hikes in existing rates. He also tabled a supplementary demand for grants of Rs 3,724.25 crore for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Mizoram Budget 2026-27 projects total revenue expenditure at Rs 14,094.47 crore, accounting for 82.53 per cent of the total outlay.

Revenue Spending, Rising Administrative Costs

The Chief Minister said the rise in revenue expenditure is linked to higher administrative expenses, including power purchase commitments, maintenance of roads, government buildings and water supply systems, and servicing of public debt.

He noted that increased allocations under salaries reflect annual increments, enhanced dearness allowance, and dearness relief. Pension expenditure has also risen following the revision and fixation of pensions under the first formulation for pre-2016 pensioners.

Overall, pensionary expenditure marks a 13.81 per cent increase compared to the 2025-26 budget estimates.

Capital Outlay, Key Sector Allocations

Capital expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 2,982.44 crore, forming 17.46 per cent of the total projected expenditure.

Under the state government’s flagship Bana Kaih (handholding) scheme, Rs 350 crore has been earmarked. Of this, Rs 150 crore has been allocated under the detailed head “Thlaithar leina under handholding scheme” for the procurement of selected cash crops.

An amount of Rs 80 crore has been set aside for the MLA Local Area Development Fund for 40 legislators.

For road infrastructure, Rs 43.25 crore has been allocated to the State Road Fund Board under the Public Works Department from cess collections during the current financial year. This is in addition to the regular allocation of Rs 40 crore, taking the total road maintenance allocation for 2026-27 to Rs 183.25 crore.

The government has also earmarked Rs 130 crore for clearing healthcare bills under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), implemented in a cashless mode. An additional Rs 50 crore is expected from contributions by government employees and interest accrued on the corpus fund.

Further, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for state priority projects.

Central Schemes, Special Assistance

For the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 250 crore has been provided as the state matching share or counterpart funding.

A token provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been kept under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for 2026-27. However, the Chief Minister said the final amount that Mizoram will be able to avail will depend on fresh guidelines yet to be issued, and the allocation could be revised accordingly.

The budget outlines a focus on sustaining administrative commitments, supporting flagship schemes and maintaining capital investment, while avoiding additional tax burden in the upcoming fiscal year.