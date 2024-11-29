“Manipur Needs President’s Rule”—Urges Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

In a strongly worded criticism of his Manipur counterpart, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared N Biren Singh’s tenure a “necessary evil” that is “more evil and less necessary”. Lalduhoma urged for the president’s rule in Manipur citing the ongoing ethnic violence in the state for the last 18 months, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People’s Movement, called Singh a “liability” to the state, its people and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing him of failing to address the situation in Manipur.

“I am sorry to say that he is a liability to the state of Manipur. He has been a liability to his own people and his party. If his service is still needed, in my opinion, it is a necessary evil. More evil and less necessary,” he said in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Lalduhoma further said, “If we are going to compare the president’s rule with the present government, then the president’s rule is much more preferable. But if there can be a responsible government, an elected body with a different leader, who can acknowledge the significant contribution made by tribal people for the freedom struggle of this country, who recognises them as an integral part of India and genuine citizens of this country – then in that case, it may be better to have that kind of CM.”

Over 260 lives have been lost to the violence in Manipur that began in May 2023 and continues to rage.

Recently, 10 tribal people were killed along with six Meitei individuals, adding fuel to the fire. However, despite the mounting pressure from within and outside the BJP, N Biren Singh has so far resisted calls for his removal.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support from the Manipur government last week, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah held emergency deliberations in Delhi amid growing tensions.

As a first step towards peace, Lalduhoma suggested banning and disarmament of militias in Manipur, saying, “All the arms and ammunition held by militias in Manipur should be surrendered. If these people continue keeping all these sophisticated weapons, who knows – one day they may point their guns at Delhi.”

“They may not like to have this discussion in the presence of the chief minister and Meitei leaders. Maybe they want to have a separate meeting,” the Mizoram CM added.

Finding no alternative, MPs and journalists from across the Northeast started demanding for president’s rule in Manipur which has picked up momentum in the wake of recent incidents.

MNF Calls For Manipur CM's Resignation

Following Lalduhoma’s fiery interview against the Manipur CM, the Mizo National Front also called for N Biren Singh’s resignation stating, “The ongoing crisis in Manipur, exacerbated by the catastrophic failure of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's government, demands immediate and resolute action. The suffering inflicted upon our Zofate brethren due to ethnic conflict has reached intolerable levels.”

“Chief Minister Biren Singh's inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in office both untenable and shameful. His leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but has also perpetuated the suffering of innocent people. We demand that Chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately. Furthermore, the Central Government must take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity,” the statement added.

