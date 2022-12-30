Mizoram: Car Falls Off Cliff in Champhai, 5 Killed

At least five people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell from a cliff at Chhungte in Champhai district of Mizoram on Friday.

According to reports, a total of eight passengers were travelling in the Tata Sumo which met with the accident.

The Tata Sumo was bound for Zokhawthar from Aizawl.

The deceased persons have been identified as Parthai, Mungsiandawnga (37), Ginsiankhupa (32), Tialliancheua (37) and Lallunghnema (36).

The three other passengers, including an infant have been grievously injured in the accident and they are currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition at a hospital in Champhai.