Mizoram cricketer dies after collapsing during match in Aizawl

Mizoram cricket was left in shock on Thursday after 38-year-old cricketer K. Lalremruata collapsed during a match and passed away a few hours later, triggering an outpouring of grief across the State’s sporting community.

The tragic incident occurred during a second division screening tournament organised by the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) at Sihhmui, near Aizawl.

Lalremruata was playing for Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) against Chawnpui ILMOV Cricket Club in the Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament when he reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed on the field.

CAM later confirmed that Lalremruata died due to a stroke.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram said Lalremruata was an experienced and respected cricketer who had represented the State at the national level.

“He represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had also played for several clubs at the local level. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” the CAM said.

The sudden death has deeply shaken players, officials and fans, many of whom described Lalremruata as a committed sportsman who continued to contribute to the game even after his peak competitive years.

Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also expressed profound grief over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of K. Lalremruata, who collapsed during a cricket match today. My heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family, friends, and members of the sporting fraternity during this difficult time,” he said.

The minister further noted that Lalremruata had proudly represented Mizoram and remained actively involved in local cricket. “He experienced breathing difficulties during the match between his team, the Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club, and Chawnpui ILMOV Cricket Club. His loss is deeply felt by the entire sporting community,” Hmar added.

