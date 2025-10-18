BCCI Condoles Death of Afghan Cricketers in Paktika Airstrike

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers—Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon—who were killed in a cross-border airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Friday. The BCCI extended its heartfelt condolences to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the victims, condemning the attack as “ghastly and unwarranted.”

According to the ACB, the players had travelled from Urgun to Sharan in eastern Paktika to participate in a friendly cricket match. The airstrike also claimed the lives of five other civilians. “After returning home from Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistan regime,” the ACB said in a statement posted on X, adding that further operational details of the strike were not provided.

In response to the incident, Afghanistan has withdrawn from its upcoming tri-nation T20 series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled for next month. The ACB said the decision was taken “as a gesture of respect for the victims.”

Local reports indicate that multiple airstrikes were carried out in Urgun and Barmal districts, striking residential areas and resulting in significant civilian casualties. The escalation comes despite a 48-hour ceasefire being announced earlier this week, following days of intense cross-border clashes. Pakistan had reportedly requested an extension of the truce until the conclusion of Doha-based negotiations aimed at reducing hostilities, which Kabul had agreed to.

The BCCI expressed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, noting that the loss of innocent lives, particularly of promising young sportspersons, is profoundly distressing. “The cricket community stands with Afghanistan in this moment of grief,” the board said.

The incident has triggered widespread concern across the region, raising questions over the fragility of ceasefire agreements and the safety of civilians and athletes in conflict zones.

