Mizoram Election Results: Who Won in Which Constituency | Full List Here

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections.
In what can be termed as a major loss for the Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga in the Aizawl East-1 constituency by 2,101 votes.
ZPM’s Chief Ministerial Candidate Lalduhoma emerged as the clear winner in the Serchhip constituency, securing a significant victory over MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,982 votes.
Other Prominent losses include MNF candidate Tawnluia who lost to ZPM candidate in Tuichang; Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana who lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui; and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima who lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West II.
Here is the full list of constituency-wise candidates who won:
Aizawl East-I
LALTHANSANGA
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl East-II
B. LALCHHANZOVA
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl North-I
Vanlalhlana
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl North-II
Dr. VANLALTHLANA
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl North-III
K. SAPDANGA
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl South-I
C. LALSAWIVUNGA
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl South-II
Lalchhuanthanga
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl South-III
Baryl Vanneihsangi
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl West-I
TBC Lalvenchhunga
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl West-II
Lalnghinglova Hmar
Zoram People’s Movement
Aizawl West-III
V. L. ZAITHANZAMA
Zoram People’s Movement
Chalfilh
LALBIAKZAMA
Zoram People’s Movement
Champhai North
H. GINZALALA
Zoram People’s Movement
Champhai South
Lt Col. CLEMENT LALHMINGTHANGA
Zoram People’s Movement
Dampa
LALRINTLUANGA SAILO
Mizo National Front
East Tuipui
Ramthanmawia
Mizo National Front
Hachhek
ROBERT ROMAWIA ROYTE
Mizo National Front
Hrangturzo
LALMUANPUIA PUNTE
Zoram People’s Movement
Kolasib
LALFAMKIMA
Zoram People’s Movement
Lawngtlai East
Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah
Zoram People’s Movement
Lawngtlai West
C. Ngunlianchunga
Indian National Congress
Lengteng
F.RODINGLIANA
Zoram People’s Movement
Lunglei East
LALRINPUII
Zoram People’s Movement
Lunglei North
V. MALSAWMTLUANGA
Zoram People’s Movement
Lunglei South
LALRAMLIANA PAPUIA
Zoram People’s Movement
Lunglei West
T. LALHLIMPUIA
Zoram People’s Movement
Mamit
H. LALZIRLIANA
Mizo National Front
Palak
K. HRAHMO
Bharatiya Janata Party
Saiha
Dr. K. Beichhua
Bharatiya Janata Party
Serchhip
LALDUHOMA
Zoram People’s Movement
Serlui
LALRINSANGA RALTE
Mizo National Front
South Tuipui
Jeje Lalpekhlua
Zoram People’s Movement
Tawi
Prof. Lalnilawma
Zoram People’s Movement
Thorang
R. Rohmingliana
Mizo National Front
Tuichang
W CHHUANAWMA
Zoram People’s Movement
Tuichawng
Rasik Mohan Chakma
Mizo National Front
Tuikum
P.C. VANLALRUATA
Zoram People’s Movement
Tuirial
K. LALDAWNGLIANA
Mizo National Front
Tuivawl
Lalchhandama Ralte
Mizo National Front
West Tuipui
PROVA CHAKMA
Mizo National Front