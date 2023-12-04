Mizoram Election Results: Who Won in Which Constituency | Full List Here

North East

ZPM’s Chief Ministerial Candidate Lalduhoma emerged as the clear winner in the Serchhip constituency, securing a significant victory over MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,982 votes.
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections.

In what can be termed as a major loss for the Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga in the Aizawl East-1 constituency by 2,101 votes.

Other Prominent losses include MNF candidate Tawnluia who lost to ZPM candidate in Tuichang; Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana who lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui; and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima who lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West II.

Here is the full list of constituency-wise candidates who won:

Aizawl East-I

LALTHANSANGA

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl East-II

B. LALCHHANZOVA

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl North-I

Vanlalhlana

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl North-II

Dr. VANLALTHLANA

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl North-III

K. SAPDANGA

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl South-I

C. LALSAWIVUNGA

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl South-II

Lalchhuanthanga

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl South-III

Baryl Vanneihsangi

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl West-I

TBC Lalvenchhunga

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl West-II

Lalnghinglova Hmar

Zoram People’s Movement

Aizawl West-III

V. L. ZAITHANZAMA

Zoram People’s Movement

Chalfilh

LALBIAKZAMA

Zoram People’s Movement

Champhai North

H. GINZALALA

Zoram People’s Movement

Champhai South

Lt Col. CLEMENT LALHMINGTHANGA

Zoram People’s Movement

Dampa

LALRINTLUANGA SAILO

Mizo National Front

East Tuipui

Ramthanmawia

Mizo National Front

Hachhek

ROBERT ROMAWIA ROYTE

Mizo National Front

Hrangturzo

LALMUANPUIA PUNTE

Zoram People’s Movement

Kolasib

LALFAMKIMA

Zoram People’s Movement

Lawngtlai East

Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah

Zoram People’s Movement

Lawngtlai West

C. Ngunlianchunga

Indian National Congress

Lengteng

F.RODINGLIANA

Zoram People’s Movement

Lunglei East

LALRINPUII

Zoram People’s Movement

Lunglei North

V. MALSAWMTLUANGA

Zoram People’s Movement

Lunglei South

LALRAMLIANA PAPUIA

Zoram People’s Movement

Lunglei West

T. LALHLIMPUIA

Zoram People’s Movement

Mamit

H. LALZIRLIANA

Mizo National Front

Palak

K. HRAHMO

Bharatiya Janata Party

Saiha

Dr. K. Beichhua

Bharatiya Janata Party

Serchhip

LALDUHOMA

Zoram People’s Movement

Serlui

LALRINSANGA RALTE

Mizo National Front

South Tuipui

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Zoram People’s Movement

Tawi

Prof. Lalnilawma

Zoram People’s Movement

Thorang

R. Rohmingliana

Mizo National Front

Tuichang

W CHHUANAWMA

Zoram People’s Movement

Tuichawng

Rasik Mohan Chakma

Mizo National Front

Tuikum

P.C. VANLALRUATA

Zoram People’s Movement

Tuirial

K. LALDAWNGLIANA

Mizo National Front

Tuivawl

Lalchhandama Ralte

Mizo National Front

West Tuipui

PROVA CHAKMA

Mizo National Front

ZPM Set To Form Govt In Mizoram; CM Candidate Lalduhoma To Meet Guv Tomorrow
ZPM
Mizoram Assembly Elections

