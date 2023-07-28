Mizoram: Massive Landslide Disrupts Vehicular Movement on NH-306

The National Highway 306 connecting Assam with Mizoram has been blocked following a massive landslide, reports emerged on Friday.
According to information received, a multi-storey building came crashing down due to a landslide at Company Bank locality on NH-306 in Mizoram’s Aizawl. As a result of this, the national highway has come to a sudden halt.
Several vehicles have been stranded on the NH-306 disrupting communication between Aizawl and Silchar post the incident occurred.
As per reports, the Mizoram administration has not started rescue operations and clearing of debris in the landslide-hit area.
The Mizoram Government has reportedly allowed vehicular movement through the Sherkhan Path which is in a deplorable condition. Therefore, commutes are facing a tough time traveling through the risky route.
However, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.