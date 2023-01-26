Mizoram: OSD To CM Zoramthanga Resigns

The officer on special duty (OSD) to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Rosangzuala is also an adviser to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, Zoramthanga, and sought his resignation from the post as well.

Citing family problems as the reason for his resignation, Rosangzuala said after his brother's death, he has to look after his children and grandkids.

Sources said Rosangzuala's simultaneous role as the OSD to CM and adviser to MNF president could harm the ruling party's electoral advantage with the general elections round the corner.

He was instrumental in helping Zoramthanga while talking to NSCN (I-M) in Bangkok, Bodo insurgent groups and even in talks between the erstwhile Myanmar's NLD government and the ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) which culminated into signing of the 'nationwide ceasefire agreement' on October 15, 2015.