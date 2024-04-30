Major Drug Seizures in Mizoram: Heroin and Methamphetamine Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Mizoram, law enforcement agencies have made substantial seizures of prohibited substances. A joint operation led by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police resulted in the confiscation of heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 10 crore.
The operation, which targeted drug trafficking in Mizoram's Champhai district, yielded significant results. Near Melbuk Road in Zokhawthar, authorities intercepted a vehicle and discovered 41 boxes filled with heroin. A total of 453 grams of heroin were seized from these boxes, valued at around Rs 3.17 crore. Additionally, one individual was apprehended on charges related to heroin distribution.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles, Special Narcotic Police, and CID (Crime) collaborated to combat drug-related activities in Aizawl. During this operation, authorities seized 20,000 methamphetamine tablets, totaling 1.908 kg. These tablets, with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.66 crore, were intercepted, and a suspect was arrested for their alleged involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine.
These coordinated efforts signify a robust response to the menace of drug trafficking in the region, demonstrating the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal drug trade and protect communities from its harmful effects.