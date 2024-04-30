Major Drug Seizures in Mizoram: Heroin and Methamphetamine Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles, Special Narcotic Police, and CID (Crime) collaborated to combat drug-related activities in Aizawl. During this operation, authorities seized 20,000 methamphetamine tablets, totaling 1.908 kg. These tablets, with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.66 crore, were intercepted, and a suspect was arrested for their alleged involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine.