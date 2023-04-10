4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram's Champhai

A 4.7 magnitude of earthquake struck in Mizoram's Champhai on Monday morning, the National Centre for Seismology informed (NCS).
The tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 6.16 am.
The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India."
Meanwhile, during the wee hours of today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Nicobar Island.
The NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 & Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island, India."
Last month, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Jorhat district, the National Center for Seismology informed.
Tremors were felt in the neighbouring regions, too. The quake struck at around 9:03 am with a depth of 50 Km.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of the National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 09:03:09 IST, Lat: 26.54 & Long: 94.23, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 23km S of Jorhat, Assam, India.”