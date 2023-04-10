4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram's Champhai

A 4.7 magnitude of earthquake struck in Mizoram's Champhai on Monday morning, the National Centre for Seismology informed (NCS).

The tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 6.16 am.

The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India."