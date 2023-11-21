Mizoram Leads in Electoral Integrity: Lowest Cash Seizures Among Five States

Mizoram has earned distinction as the state with the lowest cash seizures among the five states undergoing elections, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Mizoram's remarkable performance, with only Rs 49.6 crore in seized cash, underscores its commitment to financial prudence and fairness in the electoral process. This noteworthy achievement stands in contrast to the combined seizures of over Rs 1,760 crore in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
While Mizoram faced intense scrutiny in areas other than cash, such as the proactive measures of the Election Commission resulting in the confiscation of liquor worth Rs 4.67 crore, freebies valued at Rs 15.16 crore, and drugs amounting to Rs 29.82 crore, the state did not encounter any cash seizures.
This comprehensive approach reflects Mizoram's dedication to upholding the democratic process's integrity.
The Election Commission's commitment to ensuring fair elections extends beyond Mizoram, as evidenced by the total seizures of over Rs 1,760 crore across all five states.
This emphasizes the extensive efforts of the Election Commission in curbing illegal activities and inducements during the electoral process.
Mizoram's success in maintaining fiscal responsibility is attributed to the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS), a technology-driven initiative fostering enhanced monitoring and coordination among central and state enforcement agencies.
While Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have already exercised their electoral rights, Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to vote on November 25 and November 30, respectively.