Mizoram Leads in Electoral Integrity: Lowest Cash Seizures Among Five States

Mizoram has earned distinction as the state with the lowest cash seizures among the five states undergoing elections, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mizoram's remarkable performance, with only Rs 49.6 crore in seized cash, underscores its commitment to financial prudence and fairness in the electoral process. This noteworthy achievement stands in contrast to the combined seizures of over Rs 1,760 crore in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.