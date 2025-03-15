Amit Shah Oversees Historic Transfer of Assam Rifles Battalion Land to Mizoram Govt

In a landmark event, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today presided over the formal transfer of Assam Rifles Battalion land to the Government of Mizoram in Aizawl. The ceremony, which included the official exchange of maps, was attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Director General of Assam Rifles.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah hailed the transfer as a significant milestone in Mizoram’s development, fulfilling a decades-old demand to relocate the Assam Rifles camp to an interior location. He emphasized that the acute shortage of space in Aizawl had hindered modernization and expansion of public facilities. Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for taking a decisive step towards resolving this long-standing issue.

“This is not just an administrative move but a reflection of the Modi government's commitment to Mizoram’s progress. With this land now available, a new direction for the state’s development has been set,” Shah stated, adding that the decision is one of the most significant since the establishment of the first army camp in Aizawl in 1890.

Modi Government’s Development Push in Mizoram

Shah outlined the Modi government’s broader efforts in the Northeast, highlighting unprecedented development initiatives. He pointed out that since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has visited the region 78 times, compared to just 21 visits by all previous Prime Ministers combined since independence. Similarly, Union Ministers have made over 700 visits to the Northeast in the last decade, a stark contrast to the 71 visits before 2014.

Focusing on infrastructure, Shah announced major projects in Mizoram, including:

₹2,500 crore investment for National Highway 502-A (Package-1 and Package-3).

₹1,742 crore four-lane road project on National Highway 6 in Aizawl and Kolasib districts.

₹1,006 crore for double-laning of the Aizawl-Tuipam section of NH-54.

₹100 crore investment in bamboo link roads across the state.

₹5,000 crore spent on road construction projects in Mizoram over the past decade.

10 helipads built at ₹2 crore and ₹5,000 crore invested in the Bairabi-Sairang Railway project.

A 164-bed super-specialty research center under construction for ₹600 crore.

₹1,300 crore Tuirial Hydro Power Project initiated.

314 mobile towers installed to improve connectivity.

Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to making Mizoram a developed, peaceful, and secure state, stressing that the Northeast is not only witnessing rapid progress but also enjoying unprecedented peace and stability under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

