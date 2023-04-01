Appeal Armed Forces in NE to Join Mainstream: Amit Shah in Mizoram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the armed forces in Northeast India to join the mainstream and become a part of the democratic process.

Addressing a gathering in Mizoram on Saturday, Amit Shah said, “At one time there was violence and unrest in Mizoram. Bullets were fired, and bombs exploded. But today Zoramthanga is the Chief Minister and there is peace here. This is an example of the success of democracy in India.”

"Today, I appeal to whatever armed groups are left in the northeast, to come and join the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and give their contribution to the development of the region and the country. Mizoram is a great example of the triumph of democracy in front of the whole world," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister who is on a visit to Mizoram's Aizawl, inaugurated multiple projects worth Rs 2,500 crores in the state earlier today.

Amit Shah inaugurated the Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang worth Rs 163 crores and the 'Integrated Command and Control Centre' (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL) worth Rs 119.2 crores.

Besides, the Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Zorinpui - Longmasu NH-502A worth an estimated Rs 781.85 crore; the construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth Rs 329.70 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth Rs 720.72 crore; and construction of Laldenga Centre worth Rs 193 crore.

Further, addressing the gathering, Amit Shah highlighted that the Modi government aims to develop the entire northeast area and connect all eight state capitals by air, rail and road before 2025.

"Today multiple projects worth Rs 2,500 crores have been inaugurated in a single day in a small state like Mizoram. This shows that our government is committed to the development of northeast.”

"Our government is focusing on exploring every area whether tourism, agriculture, or any other sector where there is the scope of development," he added.

Shah also said that different Union ministers of the government have visited the northeast a total of 432 times in the last nine years. He further said that new road projects will help in enhancing the trade and business of the state.