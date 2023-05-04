Areca Nuts Worth Rs 25.76 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

The joint operation was carried out by the team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Following the recovery, the consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai and further legal actions are underway

Ongoing smuggling of illegal 'Areca Nuts' a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling and illegal activities in Mizoram, an official release stated.