Assam-Mizoram Talks: Will the Latest Agreement Finally Resolve the Border Dispute?

Key points from the joint statement include:

1. Continuation of 'Goodwill Mission': Both states reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the boundary dispute, following the initiative taken by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram in a previous meeting held on February 9, 2024.

2. Promotion of Peace and Harmony: Both states agreed to continue promoting peace along the inter-state border. Joint cultural and sports festivals are planned to foster goodwill, with events expected to commence before January 31, 2025.

3. Amicable Resolution of Border Issues: The states reaffirmed previous decisions and agreed to hold a series of meetings to resolve pending discussions. The next ministerial-level meeting is scheduled to take place in Guwahati, Assam, before March 31, 2025.

4. Zero Tolerance Against Arecanut Smuggling: Both sides committed to a sustained zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of arecanut from other countries.

5. Regular Administrative Meetings: Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from both states will continue to hold regular meetings to maintain peace. These meetings will be conducted virtually every month and in person every six months.

6. Public Cooperation Encouraged: The delegations emphasized the importance of public cooperation for a peaceful resolution, urging residents on both sides to report any border issues to the appropriate authorities.