Mizoram Govt Forms Committee to Address Border Issues with Assam

Notably, the Northeast states of Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km-long border. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.

Assam’s districts, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, share a boundary of 164 km with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Mamit, and Kolasib districts. Both the states kept accusing each other of usurping land, from 1987 onwards.