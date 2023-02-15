Tripura Elections 2023 Live: BJP Looking For Win As TIPRA Poses Threat

Voting in Tripura will be held for a total of 60 assembly seats tomorrow in a single phase. The results for the polls will be declared on March 2.
For 25 years, Tripura voted for a left front led by CPI until the arrival of BJP. The saffron party saw out a historic win in 2018 to form a government in the state. However, this time around, a combined front of Congress and CPI-M is out to win the state as BJP looks to regain power.
A sum of 28.13 lakh voters will be casting their votes to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in fray.