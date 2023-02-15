Tripura Elections 2023 Live: BJP Looking For Win As TIPRA Poses Threat

Tripura is the first of three northeastern states that head to assembly elections this year. Meghalaya and Nagaland will be voting later this month.

The tussle for the hotseat is going to be interesting in Tripura with regional party TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma gaining confidence as well as people's trust with their demand for Greater Tipraland.

The Congress and CPI-M will look to dent the vote shares while harbouring hopes of causing an upset. However, it is the ruling BJP that looks all set to come to power again, exuding confidence during the campaigning.