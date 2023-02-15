Tripura

Tripura Elections 2023 Live: BJP Looking For Win As TIPRA Poses Threat

Tripura is the first of three northeastern states that head to assembly elections this year. Meghalaya and Nagaland will be voting later this month. Check here for live updates.
Pratidin Bureau

Tripura Assembly Elections: Keep checking for all live updates

Tripura is the first of three northeastern states that head to assembly elections this year. Meghalaya and Nagaland will be voting later this month.

The tussle for the hotseat is going to be interesting in Tripura with regional party TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma gaining confidence as well as people's trust with their demand for Greater Tipraland.

The Congress and CPI-M will look to dent the vote shares while harbouring hopes of causing an upset. However, it is the ruling BJP that looks all set to come to power again, exuding confidence during the campaigning.

Tripura Polls: Congress Releases List of 17 Candidates

The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly polls. Agartala MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who is a former BJP minister, will contest for the same seat in the upcoming polls.

The grand old party has also released the list of star campaigners ahead of the Tripura polls. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and others feature in the list.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had announced the names of candidates for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats earlier this week.

Out of the 47 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest for 43 seats while other Left partners – CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc – will field one candidate each. The Left Front has fielded 24 new faces in the electoral fray.

The Congress-CPI(M) alliance is a tectonic shift in the state's political landscape, as the Congress was the main opposition to the Left Front, which ruled Tripura for 25 years before being routed by the BJP in 2018.

Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: List of Candidates and Constituencies

Tripura Polls: JP Nadda Releases BJP's Manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections.

While addressing the Public meeting, Nadda said, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development."

He added, "13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now."

Nadda along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur on Thursday morning.

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Poll-Bound Tripura

People of Gomati in the poll-bound Tripura were filled with euphoria as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in the district.

People lined on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister addressed public rallies in Radhakishorepur and Ambassa of the poll-bound State.

During his address in Ambassa, PM highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's development work and said that the northeastern state is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia.

He said the BJP government strives to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognizing their efforts.

Assam CM Joins Amit Shah in Road Show in Poll-Bound Tripura

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined Home Minister Amit Shah in a road show in Tripura’s Pratapgarh area on Sunday evening.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Delighted to join Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji in a road show that saw a rapturous crowd at Pratapgarh, Tripura.”

“This affectionate display of support is overwhelming and reassuring of @BJP4Tripura’s victory in the coming assembly elections,” he added.

The road was also joined by Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

Ahead of the road show earlier today, Amit Shah urged the electorates to give another five years to the party, by stating that the ‘jodi’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Saha will make Tripura a prosperous state.

Tripura Polls: Sec 144 Imposed By Chief Electoral Officer

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the poll-bound state of Tripura by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from 10 pm on February 13 to 6 am on February 17.

Addressing the media in a press briefing, CEO Kiran Gitte mentioned that stringent measures were being imposed in order to prevent any adverse law and order situation from arising with all signs pointing towards a hotly contested assembly election.

He said, “We have taken various steps to prevent any law and order issue. Before December around 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) arrived in Tripura. Before the declaration of election another 100 companies arrived, while after the January 18, a further 200 companies arrived here which we have deployed across Tripura. Along with that we have more than 20, 000 police and TSR deployed for security purposes across the state.”

People will Vote for Virodhi Mukt Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Going door to door on the last day of campaigning for Thursday's Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Congress lacks leadership and his party would go into the electoral battle aiming for a 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura'.

During his door-to-door campaign in the Town Bordowali constituency of Agartala's Ramnagar, CM Saha said reaching out to the people has always been his aim and objective.

"It has always been my aim and objective to reach out to every person at their homes, but due to a time crunch, it could not happen. However, I have tried to reach out to households as much as possible. The people of my constituency are excited for February 16 and are waiting in anticipation to cast their votes. They admire PM Modi a lot and I am convinced that the BJP will come to the power once again," Saha told while campaigning on Tuesday.

Tripura Assembly Elections: As things stand

Voting in Tripura will be held for a total of 60 assembly seats tomorrow in a single phase. The results for the polls will be declared on March 2.

For 25 years, Tripura voted for a left front led by CPI until the arrival of BJP. The saffron party saw out a historic win in 2018 to form a government in the state. However, this time around, a combined front of Congress and CPI-M is out to win the state as BJP looks to regain power.

A sum of 28.13 lakh voters will be casting their votes to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in fray.

