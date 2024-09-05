Mizoram Police Seize Heroin and Meth Worth Over ₹1.5 Cr, 2 Held

In a major drug bust, Mizoram Police on Thursday seized a significant quantity of illegal substances from a Bolero vehicle, arresting two traffickers involved in the operation.
The police recovered 2 kilograms of heroin, packed in 220 boxes, with an estimated market value of ₹76.71 lakh. In addition, they confiscated 5 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets from the same vehicle, valued at ₹74.64 lakh. The total value of the seized drugs amounts to over ₹1.5 crore.
Police are continuing their investigation as part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.
Earlier on July 24, the Mizoram Police seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg of heroin, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 42.38 crore.
The arrested individuals were identified as MD Iman Hossain (23), Rippan Hossain (37), and Niranjan Karmakar (40), all residents of Tripura.