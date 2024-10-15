Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Strike Gold: 39,900 Detonators Recovered

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered 39,900 detonators near the Tayo River along the Indo-Myanmar border.
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of war-like stores, the forces launched an operation to intercept a suspicious bike. However, the rider abandoned the vehicle and fled across the river upon sensing capture.
According to an official press release, the thorough search conducted by the joint teams led to the recovery of the detonators and a mobile phone. The release highlighted that this successful operation reflects the effective intelligence-gathering, meticulous planning, and close coordination between the Assam Rifles and local police.
The recovered items have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further action.
Earlier, on October 10, Assam Rifles conducted two separate operations in Champhai, Mizoram, where they seized marijuana and Indian currency worth a total of Rs 95.44 lakh and apprehended two individuals.
The first operation in the Gen Area Zote resulted in the recovery of 7.36 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 5.44 lakh, leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old man. In a second operation at Vengsang, the team recovered Indian currency worth Rs 90 lakh and apprehended a 38-year-old Myanmar national named Thanpmanglian.
These operations were conducted by teams from the Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics department in Champhai based on specific information. The seized items and apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Excise & Narcotics department for further legal proceedings.