Assam Rifles Seize Nearly Rs 1 Crore in Cash and Drugs in Mizoram

In two separate operations in Champhai, Mizoram, Assam Rifles seized marijuana and Indian currency with a combined value of Rs 95.44 lakhs on Thursday, apprehending two individuals.
The first operation, conducted in the Zote area of Champhai, resulted in the recovery of 7.36 kg of marijuana worth Rs 5.44 lakhs and the arrest of a 33-year-old individual. In the second operation at Vengsang, Champhai, Rs 90 lakh in Indian currency was recovered, and a 38-year-old Myanmar national, identified as Thanpmanglian, was apprehended.
Both operations were carried out by teams from Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai, following specific intelligence inputs. The seized items and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department for further legal action.
Smuggling of illegal goods continues to pose a significant challenge in Mizoram and across India. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' remain committed to combating illegal trafficking and intensifying efforts to apprehend key figures involved in the racket.