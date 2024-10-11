Assam Rifles Seize Nearly Rs 1 Crore in Cash and Drugs in Mizoram

The first operation, conducted in the Zote area of Champhai, resulted in the recovery of 7.36 kg of marijuana worth Rs 5.44 lakhs and the arrest of a 33-year-old individual. In the second operation at Vengsang, Champhai, Rs 90 lakh in Indian currency was recovered, and a 38-year-old Myanmar national, identified as Thanpmanglian, was apprehended.