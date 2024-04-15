Assam Rifles Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.27 Crore In Mizoram's Aizawl

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (crime) ), Aizawl recovered 27 soap cases (325.3 gm) of heroin worth Rs 2.27 crore in three different operations.
Three individuals were arrested in connection to the seizure.
Acting on specific information, the combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, carried out the operations and recovered 27 soap boxes stuffed with illicit heroin.
The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is said to be Rs 2,27,65,000 (Rupees Two Crore Twenty-Seven Lakhs Sixty-Five Thousand only).
The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, and Aizawl for further legal proceedings.
Further investigation is underway.
Recently, the Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 11 crore in two separate operations conducted in Mizoram’s Aizawl and Hnahlan.
In the same seizure, the security forces also apprehended two Myanmar nationals, officials said.
In the first operation conducted along with the Champhai Police, the Assam Rifles recovered 110 soap cases (1,522 gm) of heroin No. 04, costing Rs 10,65,40,000 in General Area Bapi Crossing, Hnahlan and apprehended two Myanmar nationals on April 10.
Two individuals were also apprehended and handed over to the Champhai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reports added.
Meanwhile, in the second operation, the Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), recovered four soap cases (50.860 gm) of heroin, costing Rs 35,60,200/- in General Area Ropaiabawk, Aizawl on April 10.