Mizoram Police Cracks Down on Illicit Drugs, Liquor Ahead of LS Polls

Providing details of the operation, Neihchungnunga revealed, "As part of the state-wide drive launched by Mizoram Police to check the use of liquor and drugs, over 4773 litres of Local Made Liquor (LML) worth Rs. 23,28,000, 2577 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs. 41,23,200, 66 litres of BEDC worth Rs. 49,500, 636 cans of Beer worth Rs. 3,18,000 at the local market were seized and about 13,340 litres of fermented rice worth Rs. 46,69,000 were destroyed during the period from 16th March 2024 to 8th April 2024. 51 cases were registered at Police Stations and 61 accused persons were arrested."