Assam Rifles Seizes Explosives In Mizoram Major Op; 2 Held

Assam Rifles, in a recent development, has apprehended two individuals and seized a cache of explosives and related materials, including 10 plastic explosives, 10 detonators, 12 fuses, 03 Cordtex, and Cordtex powder, along with two vehicles, as per officials' statements.
According to a press release issued by Assam Rifles, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of explosives and accessories in the General Area Tea Garden Junction, Ngopa. A mobile vehicle check post was established on Monday, resulting in the apprehension of two suspects.
The recovered items have since been handed over to the police for further investigation, indicating an ongoing probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Assam Rifles made another significant breakthrough by apprehending five Myanmar nationals and seizing a substantial amount of foreign currency from the Lawngtlai district.
"In major successful operations against illegal smuggling activities," stated the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) in a press release, "Assam Rifles recovered significant amounts of cash in both Myanmar and Indian currencies, apprehending five Myanmar nationals in operations launched in the General Area Bungtlang, Lawngtlai district of Mizoram."
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of large sums of cash in the General Area Bungtalang, Lawngtlai District, Assam Rifles launched two separate operations on February 24 and 25.
During these operations, the teams recovered Myanmar currency worth 12,48,76,000 kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 16,45,000. Additionally, a total of five Myanmar nationals were apprehended across the two operations.
All individuals and seized illegal items have been handed over to the Bungtalang police station for further legal action, signifying a proactive stance against such illicit activities by Assam Rifles.