Displaced Students from Manipur Get Free Admission in Mizoram Schools

Over 1500 children from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools in Mizoram, said a senior official of state education department.

According to Mizoram education director Lalsangliana, the displaced children were given free admission in government schools.

Considering their situation, the students were allowed to enroll in the schools even if they could not produce required documents, he said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia expressed hope that the state government would receive monetary assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 11,800 internally displaced people from Manipur.

Speaking to reporters, Lalengmawia said that he along with other officials had accompanied Mizoram tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to pursue the assistance sought by the state government recently.

He said that the Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the displaced people.

The meeting was convened to review the current situation of the displaced people and relief.

With monsoon approaching, the meeting decided that suitable government buildings should be emptied to shelter the displaced people instead of keeping them in temporary shelters.

The meeting further decided that funds be raised to provide relief to the displaced people and donations should also be collected from like minded legislators and government employees.

At least 85 people from Manipur have flocked into Mizoram seeking shelter in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the state home department.

Altogether, 11,870 people from the neighbouring state have taken refuge in all the 11 districts of Mizoram as of Tuesday, it said.

North Mizoram’s Kolasib district currently hosts the highest number of displaced people at 4,292, followed by Manipur border Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).

The remaining 816 people took shelter in Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.

The government and village authorities have set up at least 35 relief camps in Aizawl, Saitual and Kolasib districts.

The Mizoram government, NGOs, churches and villagers are providing food to the displaced people.