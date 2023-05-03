Drug Peddler Arrested with Heroin worth Rs 12.5 Crore in Mizoram

A drug peddler has been arrested with a huge quantity of heroin, in soap cases, worth Rs. 12.5 crores in Mizoram, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The Mizoram Police Special Branch (CID SB) arrested the drug peddler Abdul Mazid Laskar, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district.
Acting on a confidential tip, a special team of Mizoram Police carried out a raid in which they intercepted a truck and arrested the drug peddler with heroin in Seling.
During the raid, the police seized 2.553kg of heroin in 200 soap cases from his possession.
The international market of the seized heroin is suspected to be more than Rs. 12.5 crore.
On April 22, Karbi Anglong police intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state Manipur and seized 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of Heroin concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck at Lahorijan.
The police also arrested two persons in connection with the seizure.
The arrested persons were identified as Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain.
The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had lauded the Assam police for the constant drive against drugs since last two years.