Drugs Worth Rs 8.4 Crore Seized in Mizoram During Smuggling From Myanmar

On the basis of tip-offs, the raiding team seized hundreds of heroin-filled soap boxes after raiding a vehicle. A total of 1.205 kg of heroin was seized from the boxes. The heroins were seized by the Assam Rifles and the police in Champai district when they were brought to Mizoram from neighbouring Myanmar. The Assam Rifles has claimed the international market value of the seized heroin to be around Rs 8.435 crore.