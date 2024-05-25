Drugs Worth Rs 8.4 Crore Seized in Mizoram During Smuggling From Myanmar

According to sources, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation have seized heroin valued at Rs 8.43 crore from Champhai district, Mizoram on Friday.
On the basis of tip-offs, the raiding team seized hundreds of heroin-filled soap boxes after raiding a vehicle. A total of 1.205 kg of heroin was seized from the boxes. The heroins were seized by the Assam Rifles and the police in Champai district when they were brought to Mizoram from neighbouring Myanmar. The Assam Rifles has claimed the international market value of the seized heroin to be around Rs 8.435 crore.
According to police, no accused has been arrested in the case. The police team is now making efforts to trace the accused persons involved in the smuggling of the contraband.
The heroin was later handed over to the Champai police station.