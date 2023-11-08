ECI Orders Repoll in Mizoram's 13-Muallungthu Polling Station on Nov 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling at one polling station in Mizoram’s 20-Aizawal South III (ST) Assembly Constituency.
According to reports, the ECI has ordered re-polling at the 13-Muallungthu polling station on November 10 (Friday) from 7 am to 4 pm.
In this regard the ECI has ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram to ensure that a fresh poll is conducted at the mentioned polling station.
This comes after a report submitted by the Returning Officer for 20-Aizawal South III (ST) constituency after the polling for the assembly elections in Mizoram ended on Tuesday.
The ECI in the notice also asked the CEO to ensure that wide publicity is given by beating of drums or any other convenient mode in the polling station areas.
The CEO has been asked to give directions to the Returning officer concerned, observers and district election officer.
The Mizoram Election 2023 saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent as of 8 p.m. as the 40 assembly seats went to polls on Tuesday.
Mizoram elections voting began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations.
According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district.
Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.