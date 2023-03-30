Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Seized In Mizoram

In yet another haul, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 235 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 crore at Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar, in Mizroram’s Champhai district.

A combined team of of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force carried out an operation and seized the foreign cigarettes.

According to information, the team recovered the items, which were dumped in the general area of Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar Border.

Later, the seized consignment was handed to Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram. Assam Rifles, christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have been successful in launching such operations against smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Recently, Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 39.20 lakh in Tlangsam area of Champhai.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs department launched an operation and recovered the illegal consignment.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 39.20 lakh.