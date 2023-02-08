Heroin Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Seized In Mizoram; Two Held

Security forces in Mizoram seized a huge amount of illicit heroin worth over 3 crores at Champhai district, officials said on Wednesday.

Two smugglers were also arrested in connection to it.

The heroin weighing 680 grams was packed in 60 containers inside a vehicle that was intercepted near Sesang village.

The estimated cost of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 3 crore and 40 lakhs.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the apprehended duo.

Earlier yesterday, Assam police apprehended three drug peddlers in Nagaon and recovered a large amount of illicit heroin from their possession.

The three accused have been identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.

Acting on specific information, staff of Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district conducted a search operation at a house in the Rupahi Rowmari area and recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house.

"We launched the operation based on intelligence input and conducted a search operation at a house owned by Aklima Khatun. We also found a couple in the house. During a search, we recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house. We have arrested them," said Sanjit Kumar Rai, Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station.