Heroin Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized During Separate Ops In Mizoram; Four Held

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department apprehended four individuals and recovered heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district during three separate operations.
"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Heroin (weighing - 689.52 grams) worth Rs 4.82 crore in general area Chhungte and Zote, Champhai district on September 23-24, 2023 in three separate operations," read a statement from Assam Rifles.
Acting on specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai conducted an operation and made the seizures.
The apprehended individuals and the entire consignment of Heroine worth Rs 4,82,66,400 have been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai for further legal proceedings.
Last week, the Assam Rifles seized a huge number of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested one individual in connection to it.
“Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 20 soap cases of Heroin No 4 (weighing 237 gms) worth Rs 1.65 crores in the general area Zokawthar, Champhai district yesterday,” it said.
“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the representative of Zokhawthar Police Station based on specific information,” added the statement.