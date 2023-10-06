Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mizoram; Myanmar Woman Held

Trooper of Assam Rifles apprehended a woman hailing from Myanmar with heroin worth Rs 1.04 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday.
"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 149 gms of heroin worth Rs 1.04 Cr in general area Mualkawi, Champhai on October 4 and arrested a Myanmar woman," said a press release.
The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.
The consignment of Heroin worth Rs 1,04,30,000 (Rupees One crore four lakh thirty thousand) and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.
Recently, Mizoram Police made a significant seizure of rare methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl. The suspected drug weighing approximately 10.4 Kgs was estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crore in the international drug market.
According to an official statement, the contraband was being peddled to Delhi from Myanmar by a woman, identified as Lalremthangi (38) in a suitcase.
“When the suitcase was scanned at INDIGO security X-ray baggage inspection system at the Airport, suspicious packages were found. On receiving the above information, Mizoram Police's ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) unit sprung into action, detected and seized the contraband substance,” the statement read.