Heroin Worth Rs 11 Cr Seized, 2 Myanmar Nationals Held in Mizoram

In a massive haul, the Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 11 crore in two separate operations conducted in Mizoram’s Aizawl and Hnahlan, reports said on Friday.
In the same seizure, the security forces also apprehended two Myanmar nationals, officials said.
In the first operation conducted along with the Champhai Police, the Assam Rifles recovered 110 soap cases (1,522 gm) of heroin No. 04, costing Rs 10,65,40,000 in General Area Bapi Crossing, Hnahlan and apprehended two Myanmar nationals on April 10.
Two individuals were also apprehended and handed over to the Champhai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reports added.
Meanwhile, in the second operation, the Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), recovered four soap cases (50.860 gm) of heroin, costing Rs 35,60,200/- in General Area Ropaiabawk, Aizawl on April 10.
In the operation, four soap cases of heroin No. 4 were being carried by an unknown person who threw the contraband item and fled from the scene on foot by escaping in nearby dense jungles.