Heroin Worth Rs 3.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram

A large consignment of illicit heroin was seized from a truck at Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on Sunday night.

According to information, the police detained the truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders as part of a routine check and recovered the heroin. The estimated cost of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 3.4 crore in the international market.

"A team of Vairengte PS in Mizoram's Kolasib Dist detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders, coming from Ngopa, Champhai towards Silchar and seized 625 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 3.4 crore at the International market," the Mizoram police said.

The seized contraband was hidden in an empty gas cylinder, the bottom of which was cut open, police further informed.

Following the seizure, the driver of the truck was arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered at Vairengte police station for further legal proceedings.

Recently, The Narcotics department of Nagaland Police seized a massive consignment of heroin worth Rs 2 crore and detained five people in connection to it.

A police team carried out the anti-narcotics operation at Teipuki village in the Peren district of Nagaland, based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid.

Officials told that the entire heroin seizure was weighed at around 1.40 kilograms.