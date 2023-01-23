PL Roundup: Arsenal Win Thriller, City Thrash Wolves

Premier League witnessed three matches on Sunday with a top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, while Manchester faced Wolves and Leeds United took on Brentford.
In a classic encounter between two old rivals, Arsenal came up trumps against the red half of Manchester, maintaining a five-point lead with a game in hand over Manchester City. Two goals from Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka ensured the three-points for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 17th minute with a low pile driver from well outside the box, but Arsenal were level within minutes as Nketiah headed from a Granit Xhaka cross.
That remained the score line as the first half drew to a close. In the second half, it was Arsenal who drew first blood, taking the lead in the 53rd minute through Bukayo Saka. But United drew level soon after as Lisandro Martinez headed home in 59th minute to make it 2-2.
An end-to-end game throughout, it looked like the match was heading for a stalemate, but Nketiah had other plans as he popped up to score the winner in the 90th minute, ensuring Arsenal remained top of the table at the half-way point of the season.
Elsewhere, it was an Erling Haaland master class that saw Manchester City take all three points against a Wolves side fresh off getting knocked out of the FA Cup in the replay match against Liverpool.
The Norwegian scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick of the season with three goals against Wolves. With the victory, which looked pretty straightforward, City maintained the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.
In another match on Sunday, Leeds failed to get past a dogged Brentford defence. Registering five shots on target, Leeds were unable to find a winner against the Bees who largely failed to impress. Brentford failed to record a single shot on target and the match ended 0-0.