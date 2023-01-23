PL Roundup: Arsenal Win Thriller, City Thrash Wolves

Premier League witnessed three matches on Sunday with a top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, while Manchester faced Wolves and Leeds United took on Brentford.

In a classic encounter between two old rivals, Arsenal came up trumps against the red half of Manchester, maintaining a five-point lead with a game in hand over Manchester City. Two goals from Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka ensured the three-points for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 17th minute with a low pile driver from well outside the box, but Arsenal were level within minutes as Nketiah headed from a Granit Xhaka cross.

That remained the score line as the first half drew to a close. In the second half, it was Arsenal who drew first blood, taking the lead in the 53rd minute through Bukayo Saka. But United drew level soon after as Lisandro Martinez headed home in 59th minute to make it 2-2.