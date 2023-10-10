Huge Cache of Warlike Stores Recovered in Mizoram

In a major successful operation, a huge cache of warlike stores was recovered from two unidentified miscreants in Mizoram, reports emerged on Tuesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of warlike stores towards Myanmar through the Lungbun crossing, a joint operation was carried out by 30th Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in and around the Lungbun area under Siaha district on October 8 afternoon.
During the joint operation, the teams spotted two unidentified individuals carrying some articles and when they were asked to halt, the miscreants dropped their bags and fled the spot towards Myanmar by crossing the Kolodyne River.
Upon checking the bags that were left behind by the individuals, the recovered the following:
Geletine: 100 nos.
Detonator: 100 nos.
AK-47 ammunition: 150 rounds
Wire (codex): 10 metres
Battery Cell: 10 nos.
However, the police could not nab the miscreants as escaped the scene.
Meanwhile, the joint team produced the seized items at Siaha Police Station on the same day at 10.15 pm and registered a case under section 25(1)(A) Arms Act and Section 5 ES Act against the unknown accused for further investigation and legal action, the Mizoram Police informed.