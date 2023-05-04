Huge Cache of Weapons Seized During Operation in Mizoram

In an operation against illegal dealing of weapons, Mizoram Police CIB Special Branch intercepted a Bolero vehicle and seized huge cache of weapons in the state on Wednesday night.
The special branch of Mizoram Police carried out the operation against illegal dealing in firearms and ammunition at the outskirts of Thenzawl during which they intercepted a bolero vehicle and seized the weapons, sources informed.
The weapons include two .32 caliber rifle with four magazines, two .22 caliber rifle with two magazines and twenty .22 ammunition from the vehicle.
Meanwhile, they arrested two accused involved in the dealing of the illegal weapons. They have been identified as Albert Hlawncheu (54) and C. Rochungnunga (54).
A case has been registered against them under sections 3/25(1A)/25(1AA)/29 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code.
On May 3, Assam Police recovered a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Udalguri buried at a forest area in Sikaridanga. The weapons include six Ak-47 rifles, one 9mm pistol, 8 magazines and 74 live ammunition.
Director General of Police GP Singh informed about the recovery on his personal Twitter handle stating, “Huge cache of weapons recovered by @udalguripolice We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons.