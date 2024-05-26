Major Drug Haul in Mizoram, Heroin Worth Over Rs. 1 Cr Seized

In a significant operation, heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Mizoram's Aizawl, and a Myanmar national was apprehended, reports said on Sunday.
According to sources, the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) received credible intelligence about a possible heroin sale in the Selesih area of Mizoram's Aizawl.
Acting swiftly, a team was dispatched to the location. Upon arrival and subsequent search operations, the team intercepted a black scooter (Access) near NEC Junction in Selesih.
Reportedly, two large white nylon bags found on the scooter were inspected, revealing a staggering 311 soap cases suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 3.547 kilograms. The market value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs. 1,06,41,000.
The heroin was seized from the possession of C.T Liana (25) from Hmattung, Tahan, Myanmar. Liana was apprehended on the spot as he lacked valid documentation to enter India. The seizure and arrest were made in the presence of two credible witnesses.
In response to the incident, authorities have filed Case No. 185/24 dated May 26, 2024, under sections 21(c)/ 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND & PS) Act read with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Bawngkawn Police Station. The investigation aims to uncover any potential forward or backward linkages and take appropriate legal action.
This successful operation underscores the ongoing commitment to realizing the vision of a 'Drugs Free Mizoram.' The achievement is credited to the collaboration and unwavering support of the community, civil society, and all stakeholders. Their active participation and synergy remain pivotal in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, signaling hope for a brighter, safer future in Mizoram.