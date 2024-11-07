Massive Cache of War-Like Stores Seized in Mizoram; Two Arrested

In a significant operation targeting the trafficking of explosives and war-like stores, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Mizoram Police, recovered a large haul of illegal materials on Wednesday.
The operation, based on specific intelligence, resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
A joint team set up a mobile vehicle checking post on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. During the inspection of a white vehicle, the forces uncovered a substantial cache of explosives, including 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex.
The two apprehended suspects and the recovered items were handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation.
In a separate operation on November 5, Assam Rifles, along with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Customs Preventive Force, seized heroin and illegal areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram.
The joint operation led to the arrest of three individuals, including one Myanmar national. Authorities recovered 128.2 grams of heroin and 1,710 kilograms of illegal areca nuts, valued at Rs 1,01,71,000.
The arrested individuals were identified as Nangkhawkhupa (30) and Ruatfela (36), both residents of Aizawl, Mizoram, and LT Siama (39) from Myanmar.