Mizoram: 2 Myanmar Nationals Among 3 Held For Smuggling Live AK-47 Ammo

A huge cache of live rounds of ammunition was seized in the northeastern state of Mizoram, officials informed on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the seized cache of ammunition included live rounds of AK-47 assault rifle bullets.
Officials informed that a joint operation was carried out by Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles based on specific intel.
During the operation, the troopers were able to recover as many as 1,800 live rounds of AK-47 bullets which were seized immediately.
Officials informed that after receiving information from informants, a naka checking was set up in the Siaha district of Mizoram, and search operations were carried out by the troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police.
During the naka checking, as many as three suspicious vehicles coming in from Arsung towards Lawngtlai town in the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram were intercepted and searched, officials said, adding that 1,800 live rounds of AK-47 bullets were found and seized.
Meanwhile, a total of three people including two Myanmar nationals were arrested during the operation by the officials on charges of smuggling the illegally obtained AK-47 ammunition.
Later on, the arrested trio along with the seized ammunition were handed over to Siaha Police by the troopers, added officials.