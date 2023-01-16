Mizoram: 2 Myanmar Nationals Held With Explosives

A large stash of explosive items was recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department in Mizoram on Monday.

Along with the explosives, officials also arrested two Myanmar nationals during the joint operation. The entire seizure included a total of 100 detonators and eight rolls of detonating cords, they mentioned.

Officials also said that the seized stash of explosives and the arrested individuals were handed over to the Customs Department, Land Custom Station (LCS) Champhai and police to initiate further legal proceedings.

It may be noted that in recent times the influx of Myanmarese refugees has increased due to the Myanmar military junta’s atrocities on its civilians. Earlier on January 13, five people were arrested including a Myanmar national on the outskirts of Luimawi in Mizoram on charges of smuggling heroin.

During the operation, officials had seized a massive consignment of suspected heroin. The operation had been conducted by the CID (SB) along with Kanhmun Police Station in the Mamit district based on information of a possible smuggling bid.