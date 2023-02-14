Mizoram: Burmese Areca Nuts Worth 3 Cr Seized In Joint Op

A huge cache of Burmese areca nuts worth crores was found in Mizoram in a joint operation, officials informed on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, the joint operation was carried out by personnel of the Assam Rifles along with the border customs department at Melbuk crossing in Mizoram along the India – Myanmar international borders.

Officials informed that as many as 780 sacks of Burmese areca nuts were found and seized during the operation. The huge cache had been smuggled in and was stored in Mizoram and was meant to be transported further inwards, said officials.

Moreover, the entire seizure was estimated by officials to be worth around Rs 3.51 crores. Officials also mentioned that the huge stash of areca nuts was stored in the Melbuk village in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Meanwhile, no arrests in connection with the seizure has been made as of yet and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

In December last year, Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kilograms of Burmese areca nuts concealed inside an oil tanker in the Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram. The Cachar district Police also arrested a person in connection to the seizure.